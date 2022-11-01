Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, November 1, 2022

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.
In today's episode:
- Exclusive: Huge jump in stubble burning cases in Punjab chokes Delhi air, Use of decomposers mostly on paper
- Exclusive: Reports from Bathinda, Tarn Taran, Jalandhar, Ferozepur: Stubble burning cases on the rise in Punjab
- Exclusive: Conman Sukesh’s explosive letter to Delhi L-G, alleges Rs 10 cr extortion by Satyendar Jain
