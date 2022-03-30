Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, March 30, 2022

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.
In today's episode:
- Exclusive: Will Imran Khan resign ahead of no-trust vote? Why did he cancel his address to the nation?
- Exclusive: Will Nawaz Sharif’s brother Shehbaz Sharif become Pakistan’s new PM?
- Exclusive: Lady doc in Rajasthan commits suicide after murder charge FIR was filed for failing to save patient
India's Number One and the most followed Super Prime Time News Show ‘Aaj Ki Baat – Rajat Sharma Ke Saath was launched just before the 2014 General Elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries. Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday, 9 PM.