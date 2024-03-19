Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, March 19, 2024

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.
In today's episode:
- MNS chief Raj Thackeray meets Home Minister Amit Shah, Tussle in both Bahujan Vikas Aghadi and Mahayuti camps over Maharashtra seats
- Jailed Hemant Soren’s ‘bhabhi’ Sita Soren quits JMM, joins BJP
- Denied LS seat, Late Ramvilas Paswan’s brother Pashupati Paras resigns from Modi cabinet
India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, ‘Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.