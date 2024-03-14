Thursday, March 14, 2024
     
Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, March 14, 2024

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, 'Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections.

India TV News Desk Edited By: India TV News Desk New Delhi Updated on: March 14, 2024 21:01 IST
Aaj Ki Baat
Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, March 14, 2024

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

  • Election Commission uploads data of electoral bond donors and donations receiving political parties on its website
  • Ex-bureaucrats Gyanesh Kumar, Sukhbir Sandhu appointed ECs, poll dates to be announced soon 
  • Ram Nath Kovind Committee submits report on ‘One Nation, One Election’, recommends simultaneous LS, assemblies elections

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, ‘Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries. 

