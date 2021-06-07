Monday, June 07, 2021
     
Aaj Ki Baat LIVE: Delhi markets, offices reopen on Day 1 of unlock, Metro service resumes

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: June 07, 2021 21:12 IST

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode we will see:

  • Exclusive: Why PM Modi announced free vaccines for all state govts and all Indians above age 18
  • Exclusive: Delhi markets, offices reopen on Day 1 of unlock, Metro service resumes
  • Exclusive: Covid vaccine trials begin on children in Patna, Nagpur, Delhi

​India's Number One and the most followed Super Prime Time News Show ‘Aaj Ki Baat – Rajat Sharma Ke Saath was launched just before the 2014 General Elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries. Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday, 9 PM.

