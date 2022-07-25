Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, July 25, 2022

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.
In today's episode:
- Exclusive: Who advised two Muslim youths to vandalize 3 mazaars for inciting violence in Bijnor, UP?
- Exclusive: Who provoked Muslim community in Moradabad to stop ‘Kanwar Yatra’?
- Exclusive: CM Yogi Adityanath during aerial survey showered flower petals on ‘Kanwar Yatra’ in western UP
