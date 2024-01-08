Monday, January 08, 2024
     
  4. Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, January 8, 2024

Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, January 8, 2024

​India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, ‘Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections.

Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, January 8, 2024

  • India summons Maldives High Commissioner; Row over Maldives ministers’ objectionable tweets escalates; Online agency stops booking trips for Maldives
  • Why Supreme Court quashed remission of 11 convicts in Bilkis Bano gang rape case in Gujarat
  • Seat-sharing talks between Congress and other INDIA bloc partners for Bihar, and Maharashtra continue, Top leaders may intervene

Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday at 9:00 pm.

