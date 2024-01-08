Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, January 8, 2024

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

India summons Maldives High Commissioner; Row over Maldives ministers’ objectionable tweets escalates; Online agency stops booking trips for Maldives

Why Supreme Court quashed remission of 11 convicts in Bilkis Bano gang rape case in Gujarat

Seat-sharing talks between Congress and other INDIA bloc partners for Bihar, and Maharashtra continue, Top leaders may intervene

