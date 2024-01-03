Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, January 3, 2024

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.
In today's episode:
- Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren says, he will not resign. Will he make his wife CM? ED raids close associates of Soren
- Delhi liquor scam: Arvind Kejriwal skips ED summons, asks ED to send questionnaire, BJP says, CM running away from probe
- Supreme Court dismisses plea for SIT or CBI probe in Hindenburg case, Gautam Adani says, “Truth has prevailed, Satyamev Jayate”
