Wednesday, January 10, 2024
     
Live tv
India TV News Desk Edited By: India TV News Desk New Delhi Updated on: January 10, 2024 21:22 IST
Aaj Ki Baat
Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, January 10, 2024

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

  • Why Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde won and Uddhav Thackeray lost Shiv Sena MLAs disqualification case
  • Why Sonia Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge decided not to attend Ayodhya Ram Temple consecration ceremony on January 22
  • Navjot Sidhu causes fresh problems for Punjab Congress; Swami Prasad Maurya justifies 1990 police firing on ‘kar sevaks’ in Ayodhya

​India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, ‘Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show is redefined India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.

Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday at 9:00 pm.

