Tuesday, December 28, 2021
     
 Live tv
ye-public-hai-sab-jaanti-hai
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, December 28, 2021

Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, December 28, 2021

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

India TV News Desk Edited by: India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: December 28, 2021 22:40 IST
Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, December 28, 2021
Image Source : INDIA TV

Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, December 28, 2021

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise. 

In today's episode:​​

  • Exclusive: ED, Income Tax, DRI join probe against Piyush Jain after 6-day-long search by GST staff ends
  • Exclusive: What PM Modi said in Kanpur about recovery of huge cash from Piyush Jain 
  • Exclusive: What Amit Shah, JP Nadda and Akhilesh Yadav said about seizure of huge cash from Piyush Jain 

India's Number One and the most followed Super Prime Time News Show ‘Aaj Ki Baat – Rajat Sharma Ke Saath was launched just before the 2014 General Elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries. Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday, 9 PM.

Latest India News

Write a comment

Elections 2022
Year Ender 2021
Bigg Boss 15

Top News

Latest News