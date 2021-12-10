Friday, December 10, 2021
     
Aaj Ki Baat LIVE: Crowds flocked to pay last respects to Gen Bipin Rawat during his last journey in Delhi

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: December 10, 2021 20:46 IST

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise. 

In today's episode:

  • Exclusive: Crowds flocked to pay last respects to Gen Bipin Rawat during his last journey in Delhi
  • Exclusive: Both daughters lighted funeral pyres of Gen Bipin Rawat and his wife Madhulika
  • Exclusive: IAF appeals to people to ‘avoid uninformed speculations’ in media about chopper crash

India's Number One and the most followed Super Prime Time News Show ‘Aaj Ki Baat – Rajat Sharma Ke Saath was launched just before the 2014 General Elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries. Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday, 9 PM.

