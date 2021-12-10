Aaj Ki Baat LIVE: Crowds flocked to pay last respects to Gen Bipin Rawat during his last journey in Delhi

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

Exclusive: Crowds flocked to pay last respects to Gen Bipin Rawat during his last journey in Delhi

Exclusive: Both daughters lighted funeral pyres of Gen Bipin Rawat and his wife Madhulika

Exclusive: IAF appeals to people to ‘avoid uninformed speculations’ in media about chopper crash

