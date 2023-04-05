Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, April 5, 2023

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.
In today's episode:
- Why SC today told opposition on CBI, ED issue: ‘there cannot be separate guidelines for politicians’?
-
Nitish describes Owaisi as ‘BJP’s agent’, Owaisi replies: ‘Nitish is new notary agent of secularism'
-
Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar arrested by police, BJP describes it as ‘political revenge
