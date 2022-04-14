Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, April 14, 2022

Thursday, April 14, 2022
     
Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

India TV News Desk Edited by: India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: April 14, 2022 21:04 IST
In today's episode:

  • Exclusive: How smugglers fired, threw cows from running truck during 22 km chase in Gurugram 
  • Exclusive: Delhi Police raided farmhouse from where beef was being sold, cow vigilantes lynched a man
  • Exclusive: Fresh videos show, riots were pre-planned in Khargone, MP, Hindu homes were targeted by mobs

​India's Number One and the most followed Super Prime Time News Show ‘Aaj Ki Baat – Rajat Sharma Ke Saath was launched just before the 2014 General Elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries. Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday, 9 PM. 

