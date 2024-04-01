Monday, April 01, 2024
     
Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, April 1, 2024

Hritika Mitra Edited By: Hritika Mitra @MitraHritika New Delhi Published on: April 01, 2024 23:17 IST
Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

  • Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal sent to Tihar jail; ED claims, Kejriwal said, liquor case accused Vijay Nair was reporting to ministers Atishi, Saurabh Bhardwaj
  • Sixth member of Lalu’s family Rohini Acharya enters politics, to contest from Saran, Pappu Yadav to file nomination from Purnea on April 4
  • In UP, AIMIM chief Owaisi launches PDM NyaApy Morcha with Apna Dal (K)

​India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, ‘Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.

