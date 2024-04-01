Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, April 1, 2024

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal sent to Tihar jail; ED claims, Kejriwal said, liquor case accused Vijay Nair was reporting to ministers Atishi, Saurabh Bhardwaj

Sixth member of Lalu’s family Rohini Acharya enters politics, to contest from Saran, Pappu Yadav to file nomination from Purnea on April 4

In UP, AIMIM chief Owaisi launches PDM NyaApy Morcha with Apna Dal (K)

​India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, ‘Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.