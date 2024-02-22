Thursday, February 22, 2024
     
Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, February 22, 2024

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, ‘Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections.

India TV News Desk Edited By: India TV News Desk New Delhi Updated on: February 22, 2024 20:31 IST
Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, February 22, 2024

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

  • Tikait’s Samyukta Kisan Morcha joins protest, tractor march on Monday, Kisan Mahapanchayat at Delhi Ramlila Maidan on March 14

  • Congress, Aam Aadmi Party finalize seat sharing for Delhi on 3:4 basis, Congress to leave 2 seats in Gujarat, one in Haryana for AAP

  • RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav says, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar planning to get assembly dissolved and hold LS, assembly polls simultaneously

Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday at 9:00 pm.

