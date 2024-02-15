Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, February 15, 2024

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.
In today's episode:
- Third round of talks between Punjab farmer leaders and Central ministers in Chandigarh, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann meets Central ministers
Supreme Court strikes down electoral bonds scheme as unconstitutional, asks EC to make details of all donations public
BJP queers the pitch for Rajya Sabha polls in UP, Himachal Pradesh; Congress, Samajwadi Party try to keep flock together
