Thursday, February 15, 2024
     
Live tv
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. India
  4. Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, February 15, 2024

Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, February 15, 2024

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, ‘Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections.

Sheenu Sharma Edited By: Sheenu Sharma @20sheenu New Delhi Updated on: February 15, 2024 21:18 IST
aaj ki baat, Punjab farmer leaders, Central ministers meeting Chandigarh, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, C
Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, February 15, 2024

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

  • Third round of talks between Punjab farmer leaders and Central ministers in Chandigarh, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann meets Central ministers

  • Supreme Court strikes down electoral bonds scheme as unconstitutional, asks EC to make details of all donations public

  • BJP queers the pitch for Rajya Sabha polls in UP, Himachal Pradesh; Congress, Samajwadi Party try to keep flock together

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, ‘Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries. 

Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday at 9:00 pm.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related India News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement