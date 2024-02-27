Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, February 27, 2024

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

Revolt in UP Samajwadi Party, Seven MLAs voted for BJP candidate in Rajya Sabha election

Congress govt in Himachal faces crisis, 6 MLAs revolted, voted for BJP in Rajya Sabha election, Congress candidate Abhishek Manu Singhvi defeated

2 Congress MLAs, one RJD MLA joined BJP camp in Bihar, sit in treasury benches

