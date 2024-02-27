Tuesday, February 27, 2024
     
Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, February 27, 2024

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, ‘Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections.

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

  • Revolt in UP Samajwadi Party, Seven MLAs voted for BJP candidate in Rajya Sabha election

  • Congress govt in Himachal faces crisis, 6 MLAs revolted, voted for BJP in Rajya Sabha election, Congress candidate Abhishek Manu Singhvi defeated

  • 2 Congress MLAs, one RJD MLA joined BJP camp in Bihar, sit in treasury benches

Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday at 9:00 pm.

