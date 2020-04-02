Image Source : PTI 9 new COVID-19 cases reported from Ramganj, Jodhpur, Jhunjhunu; Rajasthan's tally jumps to 129

Nine new cases of coronavirus have been reported from Rajasthan taking state's total tally to 129. As per latest Rajasthan Health Department reports, amongst the new cases, 7 are from Ramganj, which is a walled city to state capital Jaipur, while one case each has been reported from Jodhpur and Jhunjhunu. Earlier, on Wednesday, 13 new COVID-19 cases were reported Jaipur.

Jaipur has now become a major hotspot in the country with 41 cases, 33 of which have been reported from the Ramganj area, a densely populated locality.

As per the latest Health Ministry data, 1,834 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in India so far including 41 deaths.