75th Independence Day: List of President's Police Medal awardees from Uttar Pradesh

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Home Ministry announces list of Awardees President's Police Medal for Gallantry Independence Day 2021.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Saturday announced that as many as 1,380 police personnel have been awarded medals on the occasion of India's 75 Independence Day.

Amongst 628 Gallantry Awards, one President's Police Medal for Gallantry (PPMG) has been given to the Jammu and Kashmir Police (J&K Police) and one to the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) posthumously.

The Gallantry medals' awardee, include 256 from J&K Police, 151 from CRPF, 23 from Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), 87 from Uttar Pradesh Police, 67 from Odisha Police, 25 from Maharashtra Police, 20 from Chhattisgarh and the remaining from the other states, Union Territories and other Central Armed Police Forces.

List of Awardees President's Police Medal for Gallantry Independence Day 2021 | Complete list

Image Source : HOME MINISTRY Awardees President's Police Medal for Gallantry Independence Day 2021.

Image Source : HOME MINISTRY Awardees President's Police Medal for Gallantry Independence Day 2021

Image Source : HOME MINISTRY Awardees President's Police Medal for Gallantry Independence Day 2021

Image Source : HOME MINISTRY Awardees President's Police Medal for Gallantry Independence Day 2021

ALSO READ | 75th Independence Day: 1,380 police personnel awarded medals

Latest India News