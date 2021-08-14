75th Independence Day: 1,380 police personnel awarded medals

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO, PTI Four heroes from Uttar Pradesh have also been awarded the President Police Medal.

As many as 1,380 police personnel have been awarded medals on the occasion of India's 75th Independence Day, the Ministry of Home Affairs announced on Saturday.

Amongst 628 Gallantry Awards, one President's Police Medal for Gallantry (PPMG) has been given to the Jammu and Kashmir Police (J&K Police) and one to the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) posthumously.

Meanwhile, according to the MHA, 398 police personnel are being awarded for their gallant action in Jammu and Kashmir region, 155 personnel for their gallant action in Left Wing Extremism affected areas and 27 personnel in the North-East Region.

The Gallantry medals' awardee, include 256 from J&K Police, 151 from CRPF, 23 from Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), 67 from Odisha Police, 25 from Maharashtra Police, 20 from Chhattisgarh, 4 from Uttar Pradesh and the remaining from other states, Union Territories and other Central Armed Police Forces.

ALSO READ | Independence Day: Delhi turns into fortress; anti-drone systems, 350 cameras installed at Red Fort

Also, 88 medals have been awarded under the President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service (PPM) whereas 662 personnel have been awarded with the Police Medal for Meritorious Service (PM).

J&K Police Sub-Inspector Amar Deep has been awarded with the highest gallantry award- PPMG, while the Head Constable late Kale Sunil Dattatraya of CRPF has been given PPMG posthumously.

ASI Babu Ram to be conferred with Ashok Chakra, constable Altaf Hussain Bhat with Kirti Chakra, and SPO Shahbaz Ahmad with Shaurya Chakra.

For neutralising two hardcore terrorists during an operation in Jammu and Kashmir in June last year, Major Arun Kumar Pandey has been awarded the Shaurya Chakra.

Image Source : INDIA TV Major Arun Kumar Pandey awarded Shaurya Chakra on the 75th Independence Day.

Four heroes from Uttar Pradesh have also been awarded the President Police Medal.

Alok Singh, Commissioner of Police, Gautam Buddh Nagar; Geeta Singh, SP CB CID, Lucknow, Wajid Ali Khan, Sub Inspector, district Deoria; SFIRI JAGAT NARAYAN MISHRA, Platoon Commander, 11BN PAC STP.

The President's Police Medal is a decoration awarded to the Police personnel in India. Established on March 1, 1951, the medal was originally called the President's Police and Fire Service Medal.

The medal is awarded for either gallantry or distinguished service, with the gallantry version of the medal being accorded a higher precedence. The medal is awarded annually on Republic Day and Independence Day.

ALSO READ | Major terror bid foiled ahead of Independence Day in J&K, 4 JeM terrorists arrested; IED defused in Kishtwar

Latest India News