From Red Square to Red Fort: Maj Shweta Pandey to assist PM Modi unfurling tricolour on 74th Independence Day

Image Source : MANISH PRASAD, INDIA TV Major Shweta Pandey, lead a first ever Tri – Services Indian Armed Forces Contingent in the Victory Day Parade of Russia at Red Square, Moscow in June 2020.

Major Shweta Pandey, the woman officer who carried the Tricolour and led an Indian military contingent at the Victory Day Parade in Moscow in June 2020, will assist Prime Minister Narendra Modi in unfurling the national flag during the 74th Independence Day celebrations on Saturday. Here are some facts about Major Shweta Pandey.

​Major Shweta Pandey, an Officer posted with 505 ABW, Delhi Cantt, made the Corps of EME proud by becoming the first Woman Officer to carry the National Flag and lead a first-ever Tri-Services Indian Armed Forces Contingent in the Victory Day Parade of Russia at Red Square, Moscow.

Image Source : MANISH PRASAD, INDIA TV Major Shweta Pandey, commissioned in March 2012 from OTA, Chennai, belongs to Lucknow. Her Father Raj Ratan Pandey served as Additional Director , Finance, in UP Govt and her mother Amita Pandey is a Sanskrit an Hindi Professor..

​Commissioned in March 2012 from the Officer Training Academy, Chennai, Major Shweta is a B.Tech in Computer Science and has done her Advance Course in Radars. The Officer is a CBRN expert having done both Basic CBRN and Staff CBRN courses from CME, Pune.

Image Source : MANISH PRASAD, INDIA TV Major Shweta is B Tech in Computer Science with Ist Division and honours. She has won over 75 medals and 250 certificates in various National and international events such as speeches, debates, extempores, etc during her school and college days.

​​A first-ever Tri-Services Contingent of Indian Armed Forces flew to Russia on 19 June 2020 to take part in 75th Diamond Jubilee Victory Day Parade at Red Square, Moscow.

Image Source : MANISH PRASAD, INDIA TV Major Shweta Pandey is the alumni of City Montessori School, Lucknow, which holds the guiness book of world record of being the world's largest school. In academy she won the Garhwal Rifles medal for topping in tactics.

During the testing times of coronavirus when the whole world was fighting against the pandemic, the Indian Armed Forces proved their mettle by successfully taking part in the parade.

Image Source : MANISH PRASAD, INDIA TV Major Shweta Pandey is a CBRN expert having done both Basic CBRN and Staff CBRN courses from CME, Pune.

Image Source : MANISH PRASAD, INDIA TV A Tri – Services Contingent comprising of 06 Officers and 56 Other Ranks participated in the parade and for the first time ever, the National Flag was held by a Woman Officer depicting Women Empowerment in the Defense Services of India.

This parade refers to the Annual Military Parade of the Russian Armed Forces which symbolizes Victory of Russian Allied Forces over Nazi Germany in World War II in 1945.

Image Source : MANISH PRASAD, INDIA TV After the parade, the contingent moved to the Indian Embassy for Media Interaction and Defense Minister Rajnath Singh visited the Embassy to congratulate the contingent for their spectacular performance.

ALSO READ | 74th I-Day: PM Modi set to hoist Tiranga from historic Red Fort amid multilayered security

ALSO READ | Rashtrapati Bhavan At Home event on Independence Day: Check who will attend as guest list trimmed due to Covid

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage