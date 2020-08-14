From Red Square to Red Fort: Maj Shweta Pandey to assist PM Modi unfurling tricolour on 74th Independence Day
Major Shweta Pandey, the woman officer who carried the Tricolour and led an Indian military contingent at the Victory Day Parade in Moscow in June 2020, will assist Prime Minister Narendra Modi in unfurling the national flag during the 74th Independence Day celebrations on Saturday. Here are some facts about Major Shweta Pandey.
Major Shweta Pandey, an Officer posted with 505 ABW, Delhi Cantt, made the Corps of EME proud by becoming the first Woman Officer to carry the National Flag and lead a first-ever Tri-Services Indian Armed Forces Contingent in the Victory Day Parade of Russia at Red Square, Moscow.
Commissioned in March 2012 from the Officer Training Academy, Chennai, Major Shweta is a B.Tech in Computer Science and has done her Advance Course in Radars. The Officer is a CBRN expert having done both Basic CBRN and Staff CBRN courses from CME, Pune.
A first-ever Tri-Services Contingent of Indian Armed Forces flew to Russia on 19 June 2020 to take part in 75th Diamond Jubilee Victory Day Parade at Red Square, Moscow.
During the testing times of coronavirus when the whole world was fighting against the pandemic, the Indian Armed Forces proved their mettle by successfully taking part in the parade.
This parade refers to the Annual Military Parade of the Russian Armed Forces which symbolizes Victory of Russian Allied Forces over Nazi Germany in World War II in 1945.