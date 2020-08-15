74th Independence Day celebrations: Valley celebrates with zeal and enthusiasm | Photos

Image Source : INDIA TV 74th Independence Day Celebrations in Kashmir

This year, the 74th Independence Day celebrations might are a low-key affair due to the prevailing situation of coronavirus nationwide, but it has not lowered the enthusiasm and zeal of people. Post abrogation of article 370, Kashmir is witnessing second Independence Day with full fervor and delight.

To mark the 74th Independence Day, people from Kashmir valley came out in great numbers despite COVID to participate in the celebrations wherein Cultural Programmes, Games, and Sports Activities.

Flag hoisting were organised in Rafiabad, Qaziabad and Handwara areas including Bangus Valley.

Children enjoyed the most and participated with lots of zeal and happiness.

The overwhelming participation from the people is evident in the pictures, especially tiny hands holding the tricolor made a spectacular sight during the Independence Day Celebrations.

This Independence day holds lots of significance as the people showed their nationalist spirit post Abrogation by shunning violence and welcoming peace and happiness.

Amid the festivities, security has also been beefed up in Kashmir.

On Thursday, full dress rehearsal was held in Srinagar and various district headquarters.

Lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha will preside over the Independence Day function in the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday.

