'2024, Modi Once More' chants welcome PM for diaspora event in Berlin | Watch

The PM said that Indians changed the political instability of 3 decades by pressing a button.

PM Modi visited Germany on the first leg of his three-nation Europe tour today.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday received a grand welcome with Indian community members of Germany's Berlin chanting '2024, Modi Once More', as he arrived to address a community program in the city. During his address, PM Modi said, "I'm fortunate that I received the opportunity to meet the children of 'Maa Bharti' in Germany. It feels great to meet all of you. Many of you've come here, to Berlin, from different cities in Germany."

BJP leader Amit Malviya shared a video where Indian community members in Berlin were heard cheering '2024, Modi Once More'.

During his address, Modi said that today's India wants the country's progress, and sang praises of Indians. "When I speak about crores of Indians, it includes not only the people who live there but also those who live here," he said.

PM Modi arrived in Berlin in the morning on the first leg of his three-nation Europe trip that will also take him to Denmark and France. The visit comes amid the Ukraine crisis, which has united much of Europe against Russia.

Earlier, addressing a joint press event with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz after co-chairing the 6th inter-governmental consultations between the two nations, Modi said India was concerned over the humanitarian impact of the conflict and had provided aid to Ukraine.

