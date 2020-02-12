Letter bomb explosions hit 2 Dutch post offices in Amsterdam, Kerkrade

Image Source : TWITTER Explosions hit 2 Dutch post offices; residents in Amsterdam, Kerkrade panic

Two explosions have been reported from the mailroom of a commercial company in Amsterdam. As per reports, the two blasts occured minutes from each other.

"Today morning, an explosion occurred in the mailroom of a commercial building in Bolstoen. It is assumed that the explosion was caused by a bomb placed in a letter. No injuries yet," local police department tweeted after the first blast.

In een bedrijf op de #Bolstoen in Amsterdam Sloterdijk heeft vanmorgen een explosie plaatsgevonden, vermoedelijk door een #bombrief. Er is een explosievenverkenner van de politie opgeroepen. Ook brandweer- en ambulancepersoneel is ter plaatse. via https://t.co/QpxBiNCLkF pic.twitter.com/lSc53RR0SP — Robby Hiel (@PersburoUNN) February 12, 2020

The blasts have taken place in the Bolstoen locality of Amsterdam.

This comes as 5 companies based in Amsterdam, Rotterdam and Utrecht received letter bomb threats last month. Back then, however, none of them had exploded.

Following the incidents, police reportedly warned citizens to be alert for any letters from CIB in Rotterdam.