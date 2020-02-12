Wednesday, February 12, 2020
     
Letter bomb explosions hit 2 Dutch post offices in Amsterdam, Kerkrade

Two explosions have been reported from the mailroom of a commercial company in Amsterdam. As per reports, the two blasts occured minutes from each other.

India TV News Desk
Amsterdam Updated on: February 12, 2020 14:18 IST
Explosions hit 2 Dutch post offices; residents in Amsterdam, Kerkrade panic
Image Source : TWITTER

Explosions hit 2 Dutch post offices; residents in Amsterdam, Kerkrade panic

Two explosions have been reported from the mailroom of a commercial company in Amsterdam. As per reports, the two blasts occured minutes from each other. 

"Today morning, an explosion occurred in the mailroom of a commercial building in Bolstoen. It is assumed that the explosion was caused by a bomb placed in a letter. No injuries yet," local police department tweeted after the first blast. 

The blasts have taken place in the Bolstoen locality of Amsterdam. 

This comes as 5 companies based in Amsterdam, Rotterdam and Utrecht received letter bomb threats last month. Back then, however, none of them had exploded. 

Following the incidents, police reportedly warned citizens to be alert for any letters from CIB in Rotterdam.

