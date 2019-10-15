15-year-old shooter electrocuted while taking bath at OYO hotel

Image Source : PTI PHOTO Minor boy electrocuted inside Oyo room in Delhi

In Delhi to participate in a shooting competition, a 15-year-old boy died after allegedly being electrocuted at an OYO hotel. The incident was reported from Delhi's Pul Prahladpur area. According to the police, at nearly 12:30 pm on Sunday, they had received information about a person who was found unconscious at OYO Hotel, 60 feet Road, Pul Prahladpur. Further, the police said the victim was rushed to Apollo hospital where he was declared brought dead.

The boy, along with five others and their coach Amar Singh had come to Delhi on Wednesday for the competition at Karni Singh Shooting Range, Chinmoy Biswal, deputy commissioner of police (southeast) said.

Four of the six boys had returned on Saturday, while two boys and their coach stayed as their tournament was scheduled to complete by October 17, police said.

On the day of the incident, the boy was taking bath and suddenly his roommate heard a shout. He and the hotel staff entered the bathroom from the ventilation window, as the door was locked from inside, and they found the victim unconscious, Biswal said.

The boy's coach was watching a match at Tuglaqabad stadium at the time of the incident.

The post-mortem of the boy was conducted at AIIMS hospital.

It is suspected that the boy died of electrocution.

A case under section 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code was registered on the complaint of the coach, a senior police officer said.

Police said they have sealed the hotel.

An OYO spokesperson said they were fully cooperating with police.

The boy was studying at a boarding school of Dehradun. His family lives in Nawada in Bihar and his father is a teacher in Jharkhand, police said.

The parents reached Delhi on Monday morning.

One of his family members said that they received the information of his death from his coach. He liked shooting and won several medals in many competitions, they said.

