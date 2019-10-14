Rajasthan farmer sucked into thresher machine while grading crop, dies

Image Source : PTI PHOTO Rajasthan farmer dies while grading crop

A 25-year old farmer died after he got stuck in a thresher machine in Rajasthan's Kota. The incident was reported on Monday while the farmer was grading his crop at Rupakhedi village in Jhalawar district.

Commenting on the incident, the police said the victim has been identified as Ghanshyam Gujjar (25), a resident of Rupakhedi village under Raipur police station of Jhalawar district.

"Gujjar was grading his soyabean crop in the thresher last night when at around 9 pm, one of his hands got stuck into the machine. Instantly his entire upper body was sucked into it and crushed into pieces," said Babulal Meena, SHO Raipur police station.

The body was handed over to the family members after postmortem on Monday and a case under relevant sections has been registered, he added.

Also Read | Girl dies, 85 taken ill after drinking contaminated water

Also Read | MP: Villagers carry bodies for last rites in waist-deep water