Image Source : PTI Gurugram: 10-year-old accidentally hangs self while playing

In a tragic incident, a 10-year-old boy died after a rope got stuck around his neck. The incident was reported on Sunday from Shanti Nagar area of Gurugram. According to the police, they reached the spot after receiving information about the accident and revealed the deceased, identified as Vishal was playing in his room at the time of the incident.

The deceased's father Yogender told the police that his son was playing after locking his room from inside. The shawl which Vishal was using as a rope got stuck around his neck while the other end was tied to the window.

The noose was stuck tightly while he was sliding through the window, due to which he died.

The child was rushed to a hospital where he was declared brought dead.

A team from the Shivaji Nagar police station is conducting further investigations into the matter. Investigating officer Sub-Inspector Surender Pal said that the deceased used to live with his family in Shanti Nagar area. His father is a wholesaler at the vegetable market.

Meanwhile, the police had taken the body of the child for postmortem. It was later handed over to the family.

