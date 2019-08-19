Uttar Pradesh: Woman harassed for dowry, kills herself

Image Source : PTI Woman harassed for dowry, kills herself

A woman hanged herself from the ceiling of her residence after being allegedly harassed for dowry by her in-laws in Muzaffarnagar district, police said Monday.

Rashmi had married Sumit Kumar eight months ago.

Kumar and his father have been arrested on abetment to suicide charge based on a complaint by the woman's father, they said.

The suicide was reported from Goela village on Sunday.

The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination.

