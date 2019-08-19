Monday, August 19, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. Uttar Pradesh: Woman harassed for dowry, kills herself

Uttar Pradesh: Woman harassed for dowry, kills herself

Rashmi had married Sumit Kumar eight months ago.

PTI PTI
Muzaffarnagar Updated on: August 19, 2019 10:49 IST
Woman harassed for dowry, kills herself
Image Source : PTI

Woman harassed for dowry, kills herself

A woman hanged herself from the ceiling of her residence after being allegedly harassed for dowry by her in-laws in Muzaffarnagar district, police said Monday.

Rashmi had married Sumit Kumar eight months ago.

Kumar and his father have been arrested on abetment to suicide charge based on a complaint by the woman's father, they said.

The suicide was reported from Goela village on Sunday.

The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination. 

ALSO READ: Man commits suicide at Delhi's Tagore Garden metro station

ALSO READ: Stopped from marrying second time, 75-year-old commits suicide

ALSO READ: Delhi: Police constable, a tailor commit suicide in separate incidents

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryUP CM Yogi's cabinet reshuffle postponed