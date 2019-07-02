Vijay Mallya's extradition hearing begins in London: Live Updates

At the end of a year-long extradition trial at Westminster Magistrates’ Court in London last December, Chief Magistrate Emma Arbuthnot had found "clear evidence of dispersal and misapplication of the loan funds" and accepted a prima facie case of fraud and a conspiracy to launder money against Mallya, as presented by the CPS on behalf of the Indian government.

Mallya is on bail since his arrest on an extradition warrant in April 2017. On 16 June 2018 Vijay Mallya was ordered to pay £200,000 (Rs. 1.81 crore) to Indian banks by a United Kingdom court.