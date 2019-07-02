Vijay Mallya's extradition hearing begins in London: Live Updates

Tuesday, July 02, 2019
     
Vijay Mallya's hearing at UK High Court has begun. Mallya is seeking permission to appeal against an extradition order signed off by UK home secretary Sajid Javid for him to be extradited to India to face alleged fraud and money laundering charges amounting to Rs 9,000 crores. Follow live updates here.

India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: July 02, 2019 16:10 IST
Vijay Mallya has arrived at the Uk High Court for the hearing on his plea against extradition. The Liquor tycoon has had an extradition order signed off by UK home secretary Sajid Javid for him to be extradited to India to face alleged fraud and money laundering charges amounting to Rs 9,000 crores. The 63-year-old former Kingfisher Airlines boss said he was feeling "positive" as he entered the Royal Courts of Justice here. He has already lost a UK High Court "leave to appeal" on paper, leading to an oral hearing of his renewal application this week.

 

 

  • July 02, 2019 4:09 PM (IST)

    While we wait for updates from London, lets look at what is Vijay Mallya extradition case?

    At the end of a year-long extradition trial at Westminster Magistrates’ Court in London last December, Chief Magistrate Emma Arbuthnot had found "clear evidence of dispersal and misapplication of the loan funds" and accepted a prima facie case of fraud and a conspiracy to launder money against Mallya, as presented by the CPS on behalf of the Indian government.

    Mallya is on bail since his arrest on an extradition warrant in April 2017. On 16 June 2018 Vijay Mallya was ordered to pay £200,000 (Rs. 1.81 crore) to Indian banks by a United Kingdom court.

  • July 02, 2019 3:58 PM (IST)

    Hearing has begun in London. Mallya says he is 'Confident' entering the UK High Court

