Vijay Mallya's extradition hearing begins in London: Live Updates

Vijay Mallya has arrived at the Uk High Court for the hearing on his plea against extradition. The Liquor tycoon has had an extradition order signed off by UK home secretary Sajid Javid for him to be extradited to India to face alleged fraud and money laundering charges amounting to Rs 9,000 crores. The 63-year-old former Kingfisher Airlines boss said he was feeling "positive" as he entered the Royal Courts of Justice here. He has already lost a UK High Court "leave to appeal" on paper, leading to an oral hearing of his renewal application this week.