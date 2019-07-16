Uttarakhand: Forest officials rescued a leopard from house

Image Source : ANI The Forest department officials rescued a leopard cub in Pithoragarh yesterday. The leopard cub had entered the storeroom of a house which triggered panic among the people.

The forest officials who rescued the animal said that it may have entered the house through the nearby forests. The incident came to light when a dog was continuously barking at a storeroom in Mukul Verma's House. This alerted the resident. They found the leopard sitting under the stairs, roaring at them. As soon as this news spread the whole area got crowded by people.

Incidents of animals making their way to houses are increasing at an alarming rate. Recently, a leopard after killing a goat entered inside the house and attacked the residents.

Uttarakhand: Forest department officials yesterday rescued a leopard cub that had entered a house in Pithoragarh. pic.twitter.com/aaZRlCGcb6 — ANI (@ANI) July 16, 2019

