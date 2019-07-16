Tuesday, July 16, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. Uttarakhand: Forest officials rescued a leopard from house

Uttarakhand: Forest officials rescued a leopard from house

The Forest department officials rescued a leopard cub in Pithoragarh yesterday. The leopard cub had entered the storeroom of a house which triggered panic among the people. 

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
Pithoragarh Published on: July 16, 2019 11:59 IST
Representative News Image
Image Source : ANI

The Forest department officials rescued a leopard cub in Pithoragarh yesterday. The leopard cub had entered the storeroom of a house which triggered panic among the people. 

The Forest department officials rescued a leopard cub in Pithoragarh yesterday. The leopard cub had entered the storeroom of a house which triggered panic among the people. 

The forest officials who rescued the animal said that it may have entered the house through the nearby forests. The incident came to light when a dog was continuously barking at a storeroom in Mukul Verma's House. This alerted the resident. They found the leopard sitting under the stairs, roaring at them. As soon as this news spread the whole area got crowded by people. 

Incidents of animals making their way to houses are increasing at an alarming rate. Recently,  a leopard after killing a goat entered inside the house and attacked the residents. 

ALSO READ | Leopard rescued, today, by Shirur Range Rescue team and Wildlife SOS, from a well in Pune

ALSO READ | Furious villagers killed leopard in front of Forest Ranger

ALSO READ | Leopard killed inside Uttarakhand medical college

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryRahul Gandhi urges Congress workers to help flood victims Next StorySouth Delhi's RTR flyover opens today but do you know who Rao Tula Ram was?  