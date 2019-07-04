Furious villagers killed leopard in front of Forest Ranger

Image Source : PTI Representational image

A leopard was brutally killed by a mob in a village in Karnataka on Wednesday. The whole incident happened in front of the Forest officer.

The villagers killed the leopard by hitting it with sticks. The whole incident was captured on video.

According to a report by NDTV, Within two days, the leopard had attacked two villagers and since then the furious villager had been on a witch hunt to kill the leopard.

The video shot by an eyewitness shows that the villagers are throwing stones at them.

The leopard which was sitting on a tree jumped and chased a villager. The mob went after the animal and brutally killed it.

A similar incident of the man-wild conflict took place in Assam in May, where villagers had killed a leopard, gouged its eyes out and chopped off its paws. After the incident, they kept the leopard hanging for days.

