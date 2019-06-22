Uttarakhand Chief Minister attends Guptas' weddings at Auli

Image Source : PTI Image from the wedding

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Saturday flew to the ski resort of Auli to attend the weddings of the NRI Gupta brothers' sons, brushing aside ecological concerns over the event in the popular hill station.

"The Gupta family gave a tumultuous welcome to the Chief Minister with the traditional wedding band," said an official statement adding that the two weddings have been solemnised.

Along with the Chief Minister, state BJP chief Ajay Bhatt, yoga guru Ramdev and other seers also blessed the two couples.

The Chief Minister thanked the Gupta brothers for choosing Uttarakhand as the venue for the weddings of their two sons.

Stating that Uttarakhand was a tourist place, the Chief Minister said there is a lot of scope to boost tourism in the state.

This is the first marriage event in Auli and it will attract more tourists from home and abroad, the statement said.

After the high-profile weddings at Auli, people will have a better understanding about Uttarakhand which will be further developed into a major