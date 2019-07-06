Image Source : ANI Uttar Pradesh BJP MP's security men beat up toll plaza staff

Even before the controversy over Akash Vijayvargiya could completely settle down, another Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lawmaker has hit the headlines for misbehaving with toll plaza staff in Uttar Pradesh.

According to reports, in a video clip BJP MP from Etawah Ram Shankar Katehria is seen looking on as his security staff beat up a toll plaza employee and fire in the air.

The incident was captured on the CCTV cameras and the video clip has gone viral on social media.

The toll plaza staff has lodged a complaint against the MP and his security personnel at the Etmadpur police station.

Sources said that trouble began when the toll plaza employee asked for payment for all the vehicles in the MP's convoy on the inner ring road in Agra.

Katehria is chairman of the SC/ST Commission.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had slammed party leaders for misbehaving in reference to the Vijayvargiya incident after which the BJP issued a show cause notice to the lawmaker.

