Unnao rape survivor accident: UP govt recommends CBI probe, Sengar charged with murder. Here's what we know so far

Unnao road accident: What we know so far

After furore over road accident of the Unnao rape survivor, the Uttar Pradesh government has recommended the case for a CBI probe. On Sunday, the rape survivor, her family and lawyer were travelling was hit by an overspeeding truck in Rae Bareli, killing two members and leaving her and the advocate critically injured. The mother of the survivor, who received griveous injuries, said it was a conspiracy to wipe out her family.

Here's what we know so far:

1. The Rajya Sabha was on Monday was disrupted following uproar by Opposition parties over the road accident. Samajwadi Party's Ram Gopal Yadav raised the matter during Zero Hour in the House, alleging that an attempt was made to kill the rape survivor.

2. Voices soon grew from different parties. BSP President Mayawati urged the Supreme Court to take cognisance of the accident and said prima facie it appeared to be a conspiracy to kill the survivor. Kejriwal too joined the chorus, and termed it a "pre-planned conspiracy."

3. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee urged the Prime Minister to form a high-level inquiry committee to probe the accident. Priyanka Gandhi too said the accident was shocking, and asked why the party was not taking action against Uttar Pradesh MLA Kuldeep Sengar, whom the victim had accused of rape.

4. Soon after, the Uttar Pradesh Police filed a murder case against Kuldeep Sengar and nine others after Unnao rape survivor's family filed a complaint, alleging "conspiracy" behind the car crash.

5. On Monday night, UP government recommended a CBI probe into the road accident. Principal Secretary (Home) Arvind Kumar said that a formal request has been sent to Government of India. Earlier in the day, UP DGP OP Singh had said the state govermment was ready for a CBI probe into the accident, if a request is made.

ALSO READ | Case filed against BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, 9 others

ALSO READ | Protest held at India Gate demanding justice for Unnao rape survivor