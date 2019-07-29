Protest held at India Gate demanding justice for Unnao rape survivour

Protest held at India Gate demanding justice for Unnao rape survivor

Scores of people gathered at India Gate on Monday evening demanding justice for the Unnao rape survivour who was seriously injured in a road accident in Uttar Pradesh.

Swaraj Abhiyan leader Yogendra Yadav joined the citizens, who were turned on their mobile phone flashlights in solidarity with the 19-year-old woman and held posters that read "tum akeli nahi ho" (you are not alone).

On Sunday, an overspeeding truck hit the car in which the woman, her family and lawyer were travelling in Rae Bareli, killing two members and leaving her and the advocate critically injured.

"The incident appears to be an attack and not an accident. It should be remembered that the victim's father had earlier been killed while he was in police custody and the witness to the father's killing died under suspicious circumstances," Yadav said addressing the people.

Shilpi Raj, a protester, claimed it had become a pattern that women who raise their voice against harassment were harassed more for it.

"The government is running a 'beti darao', not a 'beti bachao' drive" she alleged.

BJP legislator Kuldeep Singh Sengar, who was accused of raping the woman, was on Monday booked for "hatching a criminal conspiracy to kill the rape survivor and her family".

An FIR was registered against Sengar, his brother Manoj Singh and eight others at Raebareli's Guru Baksh Ganj police station.

Sengar, a four-time MLA who represents Bangermau in the Uttar Pradesh assembly, was arrested on April 13 last year for allegedly raping the woman.

The incident was raised in Parliament with SP member Ram Gopal Yadav on Monday alleging that an attempt was made to "kill" the rape survivor, leading to a brief adjournment of the Rajya Sabha.

He said the security personnel were not with the victim at the time of the accident and registration plate of the truck involved was covered with grease.

