Unnao Rape survivor accident: What we know so far

Unnao rape case survivor's car was hit by an over-speeding truck in Rae Bareli on Sunday, killing two members of her family while leaving her and their advocate critically injured. Now fingers are pointing towards BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar, who is an accused in the rape case. He was arrested on April 13 last year. However, there is no link established as yet.

Unnao Rape survivor accident: Latest developments

1. The rape survivor, her paternal and maternal aunts alongwith their advocate met with the accident while on their way to meet her uncle, who is lodged in Rae Bareli jail.

2. Two women were killed in the accident. The rape survivor and the lawyer are in a critical condition and undergoing treatment at the trauma centre in Lucknow.

3. No security guards were accompanying them during the incident. Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police O.P. Singh said the rape survivor had been given three personal security guards but the survivor told the security personnel to stay back since there was no room in the car.

4. The truck involved in the accident has been impounded. It has a Fatehpur district registration plate. The truck driver fled from the spot after the accident.

5. According to eye-witnesses, there were showers and the truck driver lost control over the vehicle which rammed into the car.

6. A woman belonging to Makhi police station area in Unnao had alleged that Sengar, a four-time MLA who represents Bangermau in the UP Assembly, raped her teenage daughter at his residence in 2017. The case had come to light after the victim allegedly attempted self-immolation outside Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's residence.

7. The Yogi Adityanath government has said if the family of the Unnao rape survivor wants, his government is ready to recommend a CBI probe into the accident.

8. According to Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police O.P. Singh, prima facie it seemed to be a case of accident since the truck was coming at a high speed.

9. The registration plate of the truck had been painted black which indicates a larger conspiracy in the matter.

10. Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav and the Congress have sought the Central Bureau of Investigation probe into the incident. Akhilesh Yadav said that the rape survivor had been provided security but not a single security personnel were present with her at the time of the accident. A CBI inquiry was needed to probe whether it was a conspiracy to eliminate the family or just an accident, he said.

