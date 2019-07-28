Image Source : FILE PIC Unnao rape case: Survivor who accused BJP MLA hit by truck, condition critical

Unnao rape survivor who accused BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar of raping her has met with a road accident on Sunday. According to report, the victim's car was hit by a truck in Rae Bareli in Uttar Pradesh. It is said that it was raining at the time of the accident.

The woman was accompanied by her aunt and lawyer Mahendra Singh, both of whom died in the accident. However, the victim survived and was critically injured. She was immediately rushed to a hospital in Lucknow.

Unnao rape case: Victim and 2 others injured after the vehicle they were travelling in, collided with a truck in Raebareli. More details waited. pic.twitter.com/n26TGoxpcK — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) July 28, 2019

As per reports, the woman was on her way to meet her uncle Mahesh Singh, who is lodged in Rae Bareli jail.

The victim had accused Kuldeep Sengar, BJP MLA from Unnao raped her on June 4, 2017, when she went to his residence with one of her relatives.

A case was registered against Kuldeep with Makhi police station under section 363, 366, 376, 506 and Pocso Act of Indian Penal Code. Unnao BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar, along with his brother Atul Singh is in jail since 2018.

