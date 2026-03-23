ICC announces Player of the Month award winners, Arundhati Reddy bags women's honour

New Delhi:

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday announced the Player of the Month Award winners for February. Star India bowling all-rounder Arundhati Reddy bagged the women's honour for her impressive performances in a T20I series in Australia, while Pakistan's Sahibzada Farhan took home the men's honour for his performances in the T20 World Cup 2026.

Reddy delivered an exceptional bowling performance and helped India beat Australia in the T20I series 2-1. She emerged as the top wicket-taker with eight wickets in three games. Her spells tormented the Australian side, none bigger than her 4/22 in the series opener. She backed that up with spells of 2/30 and 2/35 in the next two games as India defeated the mighty Aussies. She finished the series with an average of 10.87 and an economy rate of 7.25.

Reddy reacts on winning the Monthly award

Meanwhile, Reddy called winning this award 'a real honour'. "It's a real honour to be named ICC Player of the Month, and even more special knowing I was able to contribute to a T20I series win in Australia. Beating Australia on their home turf is never easy, which makes this award even more meaningful," Reddy said.

"This series win has given our team a huge boost of confidence as we build towards the ICC Women's T20 World Cup in England and Wales this summer. We've got a well-balanced squad, and I believe we'll be a team to watch," she added.

Sahibzada Farhan wins men's honour for his record World Cup show

Meanwhile, Pakistan opener Sahibzada Farhan put on a show in the T20 World Cup 2026, scoring 383 runs with two centuries. He broke Virat Kohli's record for most runs in a single edition of the T20 World Cup and also became the first player in history to score two centuries in a single T20 World Cup.

He scored an unbeaten 100 against Namibia in the group stage before scoring another ton against Sri Lanka in the Super Eight stage of the tournament. Despite his batting brilliance, Pakistan could progress only to the Super Eight stage and failed to reach the semifinals as India went on to win the World Cup, becoming the first nation to defend a T20 crown, winning it at home and clinching three T20 titles.