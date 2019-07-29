Hit by truck, Unnao rape survivor on ventilator in Lucknow hospital; condition critical

Image Source : ANI (FILE) Unnao rape survivor's car met with an accident on Sunday.

Health of the teenage rape survivor has become critical and she has been kept on ventilator in King George's Medical University Trauma Centre where she is undergoing treatment.

The woman, who alleged BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar of raping her, met with an accident on Sunday (July 28). It is being alleged that this was a deliberate attempt on her life.

She has fractured her collar bone and ribs. The rape survivor has suffered fracture in her hand and leg as well. Her blood pressure has plummetted and medicine is being administered to keep it within safe limits. Her condition is very critical and a tube has been put in her lung.

The victim was travelling to Rae Bareli in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday with her lawyer Mahendra Singh and two relatives. Both survivors have been on life support since the accident.

She had accused BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar of raping her in the year 2017.

Political circles are rife with allegations that Sunday's incident was not an accident but a well-planned conspiracy to end the rape survivor's life.

The Samajwadi Party has demanded a CBI inquiry into the accident.

Samajwadi Party leader and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav tried to raise the issue in Lok Sabha today but was not allowed by Speaker Om Birla to speak at length.

Meanwhile, National Commission for Women (NCW) has urged Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police to ensure free, fair and speedy probe into the accident involving Unnao rape survivor.

