Monday, July 29, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. Unnao rape victim accident: Uttar Pradesh DGP addresses press conference | Watch LIVE

Unnao rape victim accident: Uttar Pradesh DGP addresses press conference | Watch LIVE

Uttar Pradesh DGP addressed the media over the accident of Unnao rape victim. Addressing the media, the UP DGP said the accident was a result of a head-on collision between the car of the rape victim and an overspeeding truck. The Uttar Pradesh DGP also said an FIR in the case has been registered in Rae Bareilly. 

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: July 29, 2019 13:37 IST
Representative News Image
Image Source :

Unnao rape victim accident

Uttar Pradesh DGP is presently addressing a press conference over Unnao rape victim accident case. Commenting on the incident, the Uttar Pradesh DGP said an FIR in the case has been filed in Rae Bareilly. 

The Uttar Pradesh DGP also highlighted the reasons behind darkening the number plate of the truck with which the car had collided. 

Unnao rape case survivor's car was hit by an over-speeding truck in Rae Bareli on Sunday, killing two members of her family while leaving her and their advocate critically injured. Now fingers are pointing towards BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar, who is an accused in the rape case. He was arrested on April 13 last year. However, there is no link established as yet.

 

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryTechnical snag disrupts Rajya Sabha