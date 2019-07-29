Unnao rape victim accident: Uttar Pradesh DGP addresses press conference | Watch LIVE

Image Source : Unnao rape victim accident

Uttar Pradesh DGP is presently addressing a press conference over Unnao rape victim accident case. Commenting on the incident, the Uttar Pradesh DGP said an FIR in the case has been filed in Rae Bareilly.

The Uttar Pradesh DGP also highlighted the reasons behind darkening the number plate of the truck with which the car had collided.

Unnao rape case survivor's car was hit by an over-speeding truck in Rae Bareli on Sunday, killing two members of her family while leaving her and their advocate critically injured. Now fingers are pointing towards BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar, who is an accused in the rape case. He was arrested on April 13 last year. However, there is no link established as yet.