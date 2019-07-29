Image Source : FILE Unnao rape survivour accident: Case filed against BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, 9 others

An FIR has been registered against Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, his brother Manoj Singh Sengar and 8 others in connection with Unnao rape victim road accident in Raebareli on Sunday, says report. The survivour's uncle Mahesh Singh, who is lodged in Rae Bareli jail, filed a complaint against the BJP leader. He has also requested to transfer accident case to CBI.

FIR registered against BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, his brother Manoj Singh Sengar & 8 others in connection with Unnao rape case victim's accident in Raebareli. pic.twitter.com/SyABxMHcHj — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) July 29, 2019

The family members of the Unnao rape survivor has alleged a conspiracy behind the road accident in which two killed.

Addressing a press conference over Unnao rape victim's road accident case, Uttar Pradesh Police on Monday said FIR has been filed against 10 people in connection with the case. Sengar was booked under sections 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

ADG Lucknow Zone on Unnao rape victim's accident: Case being registered on complaint of Mahesh Singh (uncle of Unnao rape victim), he has also requested to transfer this case to CBI, we're getting a report on that request, as soon as that report comes it'll be recommended to CBI. https://t.co/heyJw1IQb4 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) July 29, 2019

ALSO READ: Hit by truck, Unnao rape survivor on ventilator in Lucknow hospital; condition critical

On Sunday, Unnao rape case survivour's car was hit by an over-speeding truck in Rae Bareli, killing two members of her family while leaving her and their advocate critically injured.

The accident took place around 1 pm as the family was on its way to the district jail in Rae Bareli to meet her uncle. The victim was accompained by her lawyer Mahendra Singh and two family members.

ALSO READ: Owner blackened number plate of truck to escape financier: UP Police on Unnao rape victim's accident

Meanwhile, the rape survivour and her advocate got critically injured. Both have been admitted in King George's Medical University Trauma Centre where she is undergoing treatment. She has fractured her collar bone, ribs and in hand and leg as well. She has been kept on a ventilator as her condition worsen.

The car was driven by the lawyer. It was raining heavily at the time of the accident. The truck that hit the victim's vehicle had its number plate scrubbed with black paint. The driver and owner of the truck have been arrested.

ALSO READ: Unnao rape survivor car crash: Uttar Pradesh DGP terms it accident, Yogi Adityanath says ready for CBI probe