Top Indian salt brands contain deadly cyanide: US lab report

In a shocker, a US lab report reveals that premium brands of processed iodised salt sold in India allegedly contain alarming levels of carcinogenic and harmful components like potassium ferrocyanide, an activist said in Mumbai on Tuesday.  

IANS
Mumbai Published on: June 25, 2019 17:14 IST
Image Source : PTI

In a shocker, a US lab report reveals that premium brands of processed iodised salt sold in India allegedly contain alarming levels of carcinogenic and harmful components like potassium ferrocyanide, an activist said in Mumbai on Tuesday.

According to Shiv Shankar Gupta, Chairman of Godhum Grains & Farms Products, the test by American West Analytical Laboratories has revealed that potassium ferrocyanide levels are an alarmingly high in Sambhar Refined Salt at 4.71 mg/kg, at 1.85 mg/kg in Tata Salt and 1.90 mg/kg in Tata Salt Lite.

Gupta, 91, said that nowhere in the world is potassium ferrocyanide - a deadly poison - is permitted for use in the edible salt industry or for that matter in any other food items.

