Dreamy! Nusrat Jahan is honeymooning with husband at a beach destination. See pictures

Nusrat Jahan honeymooning with husband Nikhil Jain at a beach destination

Trinamool Congress MP and actor Nusrat Jahan is honeymooning with her husband Nikhil Jain at a beach destination. She has been uploading photos on her Instagram account. The 29-year-old actress-MP took to Instagram to share pictures of her honeymoon.

In the pictures, Nusrat Jahan was seen sporting a white and black striped crop top, white lowers and dark sunglasses.

Here's what her caption said: "Its better to have ur head in the clouds and know where u are.. paradise has nvr been abt places, it exists in moments, in connection, in flashes across time.. pic courtesy hubbilicious @nikhiljain09 (sic)."

Her husband Nikhil Jain too shared a picture of himself looking into the beautiful surroundings. He looked beach ready in all white clothing.

His post read: “#thenjaffair Sun Sea Sky @shangrilahotels . With my moon @nusratchirps.”

Earlier on Friday, Nusrat tweeted another picture with her husband. And this time, she was in traditional attire. Here's what she said in her Instagram post: "Thank u for making my first Sindhara so special @t2telegraph @pabsclick @chakrabortysaionee @sawansukhajewellersindia @sawansukha @nikisawansukha @prabhaagarwalpr styled by @sandip3432 saree by @rangoliindia mua and hair by @sahababusona and @gini_love21 thank u hubby @nikhiljain09 for being there..!!"

Nusrat Jahan grabbed limelight ever since she stepped in the Parliament this year. Her inter-faith marriage raised eyebrows. Her western attire on the first day of Parliament with her party colleague Mimi Chakraborty was also criticised heavily on social media.