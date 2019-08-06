Tuesday, August 06, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. Sushma Swaraj's last tweet was on Article 370

Sushma Swaraj's last tweet was on Article 370

The last tweet of Sushma Swaraj was: "Narendra Modi ji - Thank you Prime Minister. Thank you very much. I was waiting to see this day in my lifetime."

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: August 06, 2019 23:49 IST
The last tweet of Sushma Swaraj was: "Narendra Modi ji -

The last tweet of Sushma Swaraj was: "Narendra Modi ji - Thank you Prime Minister. Thank you very much. I was waiting to see this day in my lifetime." 

Twitterverse's favourite person Sushma Swaraj has passed away. Known for her politically witty remarks on the micro-blogging site, Swaraj's last words were aimed at thanking her prime minister.

Almost four hours before her untimely demise, Swaraj thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for scrapping Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.

The last tweet of Sushma Swaraj was: "Narendra Modi ji - Thank you Prime Minister. Thank you very much. I was waiting to see this day in my lifetime." 

She was referring to the abrogation of Article 370, ending the special status of the state of Jammu and Kashmir.

And how poetic is it that she breathed her last after the historic Bill was approved by the Parliament.

 

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StorySushma Swaraj passes away: Condolences pour in Next StoryNetizens warn of fake messages on property sales in Jammu and Kashmir  