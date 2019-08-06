Sushma Swaraj's last tweet was on Article 370

The last tweet of Sushma Swaraj was: "Narendra Modi ji - Thank you Prime Minister. Thank you very much. I was waiting to see this day in my lifetime."

Twitterverse's favourite person Sushma Swaraj has passed away. Known for her politically witty remarks on the micro-blogging site, Swaraj's last words were aimed at thanking her prime minister.

Almost four hours before her untimely demise, Swaraj thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for scrapping Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.

The last tweet of Sushma Swaraj was: "Narendra Modi ji - Thank you Prime Minister. Thank you very much. I was waiting to see this day in my lifetime."

She was referring to the abrogation of Article 370, ending the special status of the state of Jammu and Kashmir.

And how poetic is it that she breathed her last after the historic Bill was approved by the Parliament.