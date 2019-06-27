Shah wants zero tolerance towards terrorism, terrorists

Image Source : PTI Amit Shah

Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday told the security forces that there should be zero tolerance towards terrorism and terrorists.

Briefing the media about the details of Shah's two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir, A.P. Maheshwari, Special Secretary in the Ministry of Home Affairs and B.V.R. Subrahmanyam, state Chief Secretary, said the Home Minister has directed that there should be continued strict action against terror funding.

The Minister wants that the rule of law should be enforced at all costs.

"The Home Minister praised the work of Jammu and Kashmir Police in countering terrorism and militancy and directed that the state government should commemorate the martyrdom of the policemen in their hometown and villages every year.

"Prominent places should be named after the policemen. He said he would review periodically the performance of the state on multiple fronts," Maheshwari told the media.

He said the Home Minister reiterated that all security agencies should be fully alert and take all preventive steps to ensure a violence free Amarnath Yatra.

"There should be no laxity in enforcement of special operating procedures and the senior officers should continuously supervise this.

"The Home Minister reiterated that forces should ensure best possible use of latest technology and in particular the focus should be on anti-sabotage, anti-subversion and the access control procedures", Maheshwari told the media.

He said the entire focus of Shah' s visit has been on three issues -- to ensure the poorest of the poor in the state get all the benefits of the government's schemes, to ensure that the security arrangements are beefed up so that the Yatra is conducted successfully, and if necessary, there would be further tightening of the arrangements.

The third area of focus has been the hard work put in by the Jammu and Kashmir Police and other security forces in improving the security scenario in the state .

The Home Minister also praised the contribution of the policemen who laid down their lives for a larger cause.

The two senior officers, however, did not take any questions during the media briefing .