Senior RJD leader Shivanand Tiwari dares Tejashwi Yadav to 'come out of den'

Senior RJD leader Shivanand Tiwari has dared Tejashwi Yadav to come out in public, raise issues and fight on the streets for the people instead of sitting at home.

Bihar opposition leader Tejashwi on Thursday finally made an appearance in the state Assembly after failing to attend the ongoing monsoon session for four consecutive days till Wednesday.

Last Saturday, he had said on Twitter that he had been undergoing medical treatment.

Tejashwi, former Deputy Chief Minister and younger son of RJD chief Lalu Prasad, was not seen in public for a month after the RJD-led Grand Alliance was routed in the Lok Sabha polls in May.

Tiwari, considered close to Lalu, on Friday said "If Tejashwi claims he is the son of a lion, why he is sitting in the den?"

He also advised Tejashwi that "it will not go on like this and he should come out in public and lead from the front."

"You have to face police baton, sometimes you may be beaten by police, you will have to to go to jail for fighting for the people."

Tiwari made the remarks when Tejashwi skipped the function on the 26th foundation day of the RJD here which was attended by Lalu's wife and former Chief Minister Rabri Devi and Tejashwi's elder brother Tej Pratap Yadav.

RJD has already made it clear that party leader Tejashwi will not give in to demands for his resignation and he will continue as the Leader of Opposition.

Tejashwi's absence led to speculation in political circles over his leadership as it was the RJD's worst ever performance in the Lok Sabha polls when it failed to win a single seat in Bihar.

