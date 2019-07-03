Image Source : PTI Two school children swept off in flood Representational image

Four school children were swept off in floodwaters in Maharashtra's Washim district on Tuesday afternoon and two of them were still missing, police aid.

The incident took place at Waghi Budruk village.

Two children were rescued but Pooja Balu Pawar (14) and her brother Paras Balu Pawar (7) were yet to be traced.

Rescue teams are still searching for them, said inspector Rahul Wadhave of Shirur police station.

ALSO READ | Tiware dam in Ratnagiri breached, 2 dead and 22 missing; Flood-like situation in 7 downstream villages