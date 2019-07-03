Wednesday, July 03, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. Two school children swept off in flood

Two school children swept off in flood

Four school children were swept off in floodwaters in Maharashtra's Washim district on Tuesday afternoon and two of them were still missing, police aid.

PTI PTI
Washim Published on: July 03, 2019 8:36 IST
Two school children swept off in flood Representational
Image Source : PTI

Two school children swept off in flood

Representational image

Four school children were swept off in floodwaters in Maharashtra's Washim district on Tuesday afternoon and two of them were still missing, police aid.

The incident took place at Waghi Budruk village.

Related Stories

Two children were rescued but Pooja Balu Pawar (14) and her brother Paras Balu Pawar (7) were yet to be traced.

Rescue teams are still searching for them, said inspector Rahul Wadhave of Shirur police station. 

ALSO READ | Tiware dam in Ratnagiri breached, 2 dead and 22 missing; Flood-like situation in 7 downstream villages

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryCrop production decreases in Gujarat, hints socio-economic review Next StoryMadhya Pradesh government issues orders for 10 per cent general category EWS quota  