Wednesday, July 03, 2019
     
  Tiware dam in Ratnagiri breached, 2 dead and 22 missing; Flood-like situation in 7 downstream villages

Tiware dam in Ratnagiri breached, 2 dead and 22 missing; Flood-like situation in 7 downstream villages

The breach led to the death of two persons. About 22-24 people are missing. 12 houses near the dam have been washed away. Civil administration, police and volunteers are present at the spot.

New Delhi Updated on: July 03, 2019 7:38 IST
Tiware dam in Ratnagiri breached

Tiware dam in Maharashtra's Ratnagiri was breached on Wednesday. The breach has causing flood like situation in seven downstream villages. The breach led to the death of two persons. About 22-24 people are missing.

12 houses near the dam have been washed away. Civil administration, police and volunteers are present at the spot.

On Tuesday, twenty-two people died in a wall collapse incident in Mumbai, paralysed by incessant rainfall for the third consecutive day, as many parts of the financial capital remained waterlogged, prompting authorities to declare a holiday.

Fourteen people died in rest of Maharashtra in rain-related incidents since Monday, officials said.

Heavy rains lashing Mumbai since Sunday threw rail, air and road traffic out of gear, with several trains and flights being cancelled.

In Pune, six labourers were killed and three injured after a wall collapsed in Ambegaon area late Monday night. A wall collapse in Kalyan in Thane district early Tuesday killed three people, officials said. In Buldhana district, a 52-year-old woman was killed on the spot by a bolt of lightning, reported PTI.

