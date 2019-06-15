Saturday, June 15, 2019
     
Gujarat: 7 people, including 4 sanitation workers die while cleaning septic tank of Vadodara hotel

The incident was reported from Fartikui village of Vadodara. 

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: June 15, 2019 11:00 IST
Representative News Image
Image Source : PTI

7 workers die while cleaning a septic tank in Gujarat

Seven people, including four sanitation workers died while cleaning a septic tank of a hotel in Gujarat's Vadodara. The incident was reported from Fartikui village of Vadodara. 

Earlier in May, two labourers, one of them a teenager, had allegedly died after they got stuck in a 40-feet deep borewell which they had entered without any safety measures. They were engaged by a private company for the work. 

The incident took place while the duo was working at the bore well site for a mobile tower in Sector 99 of Noida, in Uttar Pradesh. 

The deceased were identified as Gautam Sahni, 20, of Khagra district in Bihar and Ajay Pal, 18, of Lakhimpur Kheri in Uttar Pradesh, police said.

