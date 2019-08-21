Shocking video shows how 150 students medical college in Saifai were tonsured while ragging

In a case of mass ragging, 150 first-year students of Saifai Medical University here were allegedly made to walk in the campus with their heads tonsured.

The incident came to light when a video of students wearing white coats and walking in a single file with their tonsured heads bowed down went viral on the social media.

The video showed students walking from the hostel to the hospital and then to their classes. When contacted, University Vice-Chancellor Raj Kumar said he was not aware of the incident, but would look into it.

"We keep a strict watch on such activities and have taken action against those breaking discipline and have also suspended them," said the VC.

"I also want to assure new students that they have nothing to fear. They can bring any such activity to the notice of the anti-ragging committee or their warden," he added.

WATCH THIS VIDEO | Medical students walking with shaved heads

ALSO READ | 150 first-year MBBS students forced to shave heads, salute seniors during ragging incident in UP medical college